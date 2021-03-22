Crawford County added one coronavirus case Monday, state officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,597 since the pandemic began one year ago.
The county has had 128 cases over the past 14 days, or about nine a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard listed five COVID patients hospitalized in the county, two adult patients in an intensive care unit and two patients using a ventilator. There were four adult ICU beds available, the state said in its report.
In other COVID-related news:
• Allegheny College's COVID website listed one active coronavirus case among students and one active case among employees. There are two people listed in quarantine because of exposure or symptoms.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 18,341 cases (an increase of 17 from Sunday), Mercer County 8,411 (up two), Venango County 3,492 (up one) and Warren County 2,247 (up no change).
• Pennsylvania's trend of fewer new COVID-19 cases coming out of the weekend continued on Monday when the state Department of Health confirmed 1,578 new cases, the smallest increase in a week.
• State health officials confirmed one death statewide in the latest data, the second Monday in a row with one death linked to the novel coronavirus.
• The state reported 23 more residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, increasing the total to 1,577. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units increased by 15 to 335, while 189 people are being treated on ventilators, down five from the previous report
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 1,529,908, including 14,834 in Crawford County.