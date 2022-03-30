Crawford County added one new case of COVID-19 Wednesday.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases is 2.3. The county has had 30 straight days with new cases below 10.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was six, an increase of two from Tuesday. There were no individuals in an intensive care unit (ICU) and no one on a ventilator, the same as Tuesday's report. There were eight ICU beds available, a change from four previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added 11 cases, Mercer County added two, Venango County added one and Warren County added five.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were 10 active cases among students and one active case among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.29 million, including 39,577 people in Crawford County. A total of 18,784 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13. Those were the same statistics the state reported Tuesday.