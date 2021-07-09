Crawford County added one new COVID-19 case Friday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of cases since the pandemic began climbed to 7,563. The county has had 17 cases over the past 14 days.
The number of patients hospitalized in the county due to the virus was at four, according to the state, an increase of two patients. There is one patient reported as being in an intensive care unit (ICU), the same as Thursday's report, and no ventilators in use, a drop of one. The number of available adult ICU beds was listed at five, a change from three previously listed.
In other COVID news:
• The state registered 230 new cases on Friday.
• There were eight deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Friday across the state.
• Hospitalizations in Pennsylvania decreased by 17 in data updated on Friday morning. There are now 278 patients hospitalized statewide, including 56 being treated in intensive care units and another 43 are on ventilators. The number of patients in the ICU and the number on ventilators both dropped by two on Friday.
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County has had 21,244 cases (up six), Mercer County 9,730 (one case removed), Venango County 4,110 (up four) and Warren County 2,645 (no change).
• A total of 5.48 million people across the state have been vaccinated, including 32,112 in Crawford County.