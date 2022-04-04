Crawford County added one new case of COVID-19 Monday.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases is 2. The last time the county had 10 or more cases reported in a single day was Feb. 28.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was five, a decrease of one from Friday. There was one individual in an intensive care unit, an increase of one, and one one on a ventilator, the same as Friday. There were nine ICU beds available, a change from two listed in the previous report.
Regionally, Erie County added eight cases, Mercer County added one, Venango County added one and Warren County did not report a new case.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were five active cases among students and two active cases among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.31 million, including 39,626 people in Crawford County (an increase of 27 from Friday). A total of 18,856 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (up 34).