Crawford County added one new case of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death Monday.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases is 2.7. The county has had 27 straight days with new cases below 10.
The Crawford County Coroner’s Office reported the death of a woman in her 80s to the Tribune on Monday. It was the fourth coronavirus-related death in the county this month. There have been 299 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was four, there were no individuals in an intensive care unit (ICU) and no one on a ventilator, the same as Friday's report. There were eight ICU beds available, a change from nine previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added five cases, Mercer County added one, Venango County added one and Warren County added one.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were 12 active cases among students and one active case among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.29 million, including 39,574 people in Crawford County (an increase of nine from Friday). A total of 18,774 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (up 30).