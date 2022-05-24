One coronavirus-related death in Crawford County was reported Monday.
A woman in her 40s died Friday, according to the Crawford County Coroner’s Office. It was the third COVID-related death in the county this month.
The county has had 306 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic started more than two years ago.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is only updating its COVID dashboard weekly on Wednesdays, so a daily case count has not been available for the county.
As of last Wednesday, the county’s seven-day average of new cases was 28.9.
