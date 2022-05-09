One new coronavirus-related death was reported in Crawford County on Monday.
The Crawford County Coroner's office said a woman in her 50s passed away over the weekend. It is the first coronavirus-related death reported in the county in May and the first since April 29.
The state Department of Health is only updating its COVID dashboard weekly on Wednesdays, so an individual case count was not available for the county.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, nationally, the number of cases was up by 25 percent, while deaths were down 15 percent. Hospitalizations were up 9 percent in the last week.
Fifty-six of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had low levels of COVID-19, including Crawford County, according to the latest data from the CDC, which is updated on Fridays.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website Friday that were 35 active student cases and eight active cases among employees. A week prior to that, there were 165 active student cases and seven among employees. An update hadn't been posted Monday afternoon.