HARRISBURG — Lobbyists for the nursing home industry said Thursday that while vaccination efforts have caused the number of COVID-19 cases and the number of coronavirus deaths in nursing homes to plummet, the industry is continuing to struggle to cope with the cost of personal protective equipment, COVID testing and personnel costs.
They told the Senate aging committee that they’d like the state to devote almost $450 million in federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) dollars to help the long-term care industry.
Last year, the state provided close to $300 million to the nursing home industry through CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funding.
“Case counts have plummeted among our residents since the January surge, with a 92 percent drop in the average number of weekly cases and a 93 percent drop in the average number of deaths,” said Zach Shamberg, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association. “The data is clear: the vaccines have been effective, and with the right resources, mitigation efforts have proven to be successful."
The nursing home industry has been the epicenter of the state's COVID crisis, accounting for close to half the deaths of people with the virus.
But even with the number of cases dropping, nursing homes are still struggling to pay for ongoing testing and for PPE, he said. In addition, nursing homes have just recently started receiving bills for COVID testing that took place months ago as facilities have struggled, largely unsuccessfully, to get their insurance providers to cover the cost of testing, said Margie Zelenak, executive director of the Pennsylvania Assisted Living Association.
Insurance companies have only been covering the cost of COVID tests deemed medically necessary and haven’t been covering costs of surveillance testing that’s been required by the state, she added.
In addition, CARES Act funding only covered expenses through November so facilities haven’t gotten financial help for all their added COVID costs since then, Zelenak said.
“Senior services providers are financially stressed and need your help," Ann Henry, senior vice president for LeadingAge PA, a trade group representing nonprofit long-term care facilities, told the Senate committee. “We have done the math to calculate average COVID-related costs, with many facilities spending far more than our estimates. Uncompensated costs are causing quality providers to sell or close their doors."
“The American Rescue Plan is not about building success –– it is about survival,” Shamberg said. “As the dust begins to settle from the pandemic, long-term care providers and workers are now left to operate with what remains: a depleted system in need of critical, emergency funding."
Those that haven’t closed have been forced to cut services and or limit the number of residents they serve because the facilities haven’t been able to hire enough workers, Henry said.
The nursing home groups have asked that the state provide $396 million to nursing homes and $50 million to assisted living and personal care homes.
Auditor General Tim DeFoor said Pennsylvania is getting $7.3 billion in funding from the American Rescue Plan, which was passed by Congress in March and signed into law by President Joe Biden.
State Sen. Marie Collett asked whether the industry would agree to measures guaranteeing that most of the ARP funding goes directly toward the cost of bedside care for residents.
“Several neighboring states, including New York and New Jersey, implemented requirements that ARP funds requiring that providers spend 70-90 percent of those funds on direct bedside care and demonstrate how they spent the money on their annual cost reports,” she said.
Shamberg said there’s no question the bulk of any funding would go directly toward the care of residents.
“I think it’s safe to say in any ask that this industry makes, whether it's American Rescue Plan dollars or state budget dollars, that the majority, if not all, of state dollars are going to resident care and to investing in workers,” he said. “We would support having that conversation with you. Working with you. Working with members. Working with the unions. Working with our members. To figure out what works."
Collet wasn’t the only one expressing concern about how the state will verify how it’s spending the billions in funding from the federal government.
Shortly after the Senate hearing, DeFoor told reporters he wants the General Assembly to include protections to help track spending of the ARP funding.
"Pennsylvania did not win the lottery — these relief funds are our tax dollars," he said. "If the money is misused, it will be nearly impossible to get it back. Even if we could get it back, it would likely only be pennies on the dollar."
DeFoor noted that a lack of such safeguards in a previous federal loan program designed to help employers, the Paycheck Protection Program, led to hundreds of millions of dollars being lost to potential fraud, according to federal prosecutors.
“There were not enough anti-fraud safeguards in place prior to the loans being awarded,” he said. “With billions of dollars in new federal funds now on the way, we cannot afford to lose a single nickel to waste or abuse."
State officials have yet to reach an agreement on how to spend the ARP funds.
Jason Gottesman, a spokesman for House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre County, said House Republicans expect their plan for spending the federal dollars will be “reflected in the budget.”
The state budget must be passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf by the end of June.
“Currently, we are going through the guidance from the federal government on how the money can be spent, taking into account the years of deficit spending from the Wolf administration that needs to be addressed in this budget, and making sure we are responsible to taxpayers by not raising taxes in any potential budget plan we put together,” Gottesman said.
