One local restaurant won't be receiving any COVID-19 grant money from Crawford County because it closed in March 2020.
On Wednesday, commissioners voted to ratify grants totaling more than $600,000 to bars and restaurants through the county's Bar and Restaurant Assistance, or BARA, program.
The Market House Grille was listed as awarded $6,394.26.
However, Zach Norwood, Crawford County Planning Office's director, said the restaurant was included on the list in error. The office oversaw the grant applications.
"Crawford County received an application from the Market House Grille, but did not officially award the business funding due to their closure," Norwood said in an email to the Tribune. "We want to make sure that the public is aware that this was a clerical error and that the county did not provide tax dollars to a closed business."
Norwood said a revised list of BARA grant awards — without the Market House Grille — will be presented at the commissioners' work session next week. Formal action on the revised list is expected at the commissioners' voting meeting March 10, Norwood said.