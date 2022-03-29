Crawford County did not have a new case of COVID-19 reported by the state Tuesday.
It is the first time since July 25 that no new cases have been reported by the state.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases is 2.4. The county has had 29 straight days with new cases below 10.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was four, there were no individuals in an intensive care unit (ICU) and no one on a ventilator, the same as Monday's report. There were four ICU beds available, a change from eight previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added two cases, Mercer County added two, Venango County added one and Warren County added one.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were 11 active cases among students and one active case among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.29 million, including 39,577 people in Crawford County (an increase of three from Monday). A total of 18,784 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (up 10).