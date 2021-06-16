There were no new coronavirus cases reported in Crawford County on Wednesday.
It's the second time in a week and the first time since Oct. 8 that there were no new cases in the state's weekday report. There were no new cases reported on Saturday. Case numbers and death reports tend to be lower on weekends.
The county has had 63 cases over the past 14 days, or about five a day and has had 7,528 infections during the 15-month pandemic.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were ten COVID patients hospitalized in the county — an increase of one from Tuesday — and four patients in an intensive care unit — also an increase of one. The state said the number of ventilators in use remained the same at two, and the number of adult ICU beds available increased to seven from the five listed in Monday's report.
In other COVID-related news:
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 21,179 cases (an increase of two from Tuesday), Mercer County 9,700 (up 17), Venango County 4,088 (up one) and Warren County 2,637 (no change).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 5.14 million, including 30,618 in Crawford County.