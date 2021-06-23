No new coronavirus cases were reported in Crawford County on Wednesday.
The county has had 37 cases over the past 14 days, or about three a day, and has had 7,542 infections during the 15-month pandemic.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were four COVID patients hospitalized in the county — a decrease of one from Tuesday. The report also said there were two patients in an intensive care unit and one ventilator in use, both the same as Tuesday. There were six ICU beds available, an increase from the three listed Tuesday.
In other news:
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 21,208 cases (an increase of five from Tuesday), Mercer County 9,713 (no change), Venango County 4,095 (no change) and Warren County 2,643 (no change).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 5.27 million, including 31,060 in Crawford County.