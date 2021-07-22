There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in Crawford County on Thursday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of cases since the pandemic began stayed at 7,612 after Thursday's data release.
The county has had 24 cases over the past seven days.
The number of patients hospitalized in the county due to the virus was at four, the same as Wednesday. There were two patients reported as being in an intensive care unit, a decrease of one, and one ventilator in use, the same as Wednesday. The number of adult ICU beds available was listed as four, a change from five previously listed.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County has had 21,292 cases (up three), Mercer County 9,742 (up three), Venango County 4,119 (up one) and Warren County 2,652 (no change).
• A total of 5.63 million people across the state have been vaccinated, including 32,025 in Crawford County.