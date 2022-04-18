No new cases of coronavirus were reported for Crawford County on Monday.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases is 4.6. The last time the county had 10 or more cases reported in a single day was Wednesday after the Department of Health revised its numbers to give the county 11 on that day.
There were no individuals hospitalized with COVID in the county on Monday, no one in an intensive care unit and no one on a ventilator. There were six ICU beds available.
Regionally, Erie County added 12 cases, Mercer County added one, Venango County added one and Warren County did not report a new case.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were seven active cases among students and no active cases among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.35 million, including 39,785 people in Crawford County (an increase of 27 from Friday). A total of 19,041 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (up 32).