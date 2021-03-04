Crawford County added nine coronavirus cases and one coronavirus-related death Thursday, officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,421 since the pandemic began about one year ago.
The county has had 188 cases over the past 14 days, or about 13 a day.
The Crawford County Coroner's office reported the death of a woman in her 70s to the Tribune on Thursday. The county now has had 152 COVID-related deaths during the pandemic.
The state's online hospital dashboard listed 11 COVID patients hospitalized in the county Thursday, an increase of two from Wednesday. There were five adult patients in an intensive care unit, a decrease of one, and three people using ventilators, the same listed as Wednesday. The state listed six adult ICU beds available in the county, a change from the seven listed Wednesday.
In other COVID-related news:
• Allegheny College's COVID website lists 15 active coronavirus cases among students. There are 24 people listed in quarantine because of exposure or symptoms.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 17,518 cases (an increase of 58 from Wednesday), Mercer County 8,211 (up 103), Venango County 3,383 (up 14) and Warren County 2,195 (up six).
• Pennsylvania registered more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in five days on Thursday when the state Department of Health announced 3,028 new cases and 50 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.