The former Peebles department store in the Park Avenue Plaza will once more see activity, as Meadville Medical Center (MMC) will be utilizing the space for its COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
The first of the clinics in the new space is set to take place Saturday, with registration having opened on Tuesday. The now-closed store is the third location MMC has held its clinics, following Active Aging and St. Mary of Grace Catholic Church.
Don Rhoten, vice president of consumer engagement at MMC, said the major advantages of the location will be a greater amount of space and more convenient parking for people. The building is about 28,000 square feet, according to Rhoten, which is four times the size of the space available at St. Mary.
"We'll be able to administer far more vaccines to far more people," he said about the increased space.
MMC currently administers around 130 to 140 vaccination shots per hour, with about 18,000 shots total given so far. Weekday vaccine clinics typically do approximately 1,200 shots, with ones held on Saturdays reaching more than 1,500. While Rhoten wasn't sure exactly how many shots per clinic will be able to be given at the Peebles location, it is anticipated to be more.
Further, having a wider space to allow for a more efficient flow of people means the clinics may not have to run as long. Rhoten said clinics at St. Mary often ran around nine hours of time. While the first Peebles clinic will run in that same time frame — going from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. — MMC may be able to deliver the shots in a shorter span in the future.
Moving of equipment from the St. Mary location to the empty store is set to take place today in preparation for Saturday's clinic. Rhoten said the hospital is planning to have the plaza site as its clinic on a semi-permanent basis while the COVID-19 pandemic lasts, and there are even plans to put in a running counter tracking how many vaccinations have been given through MMC.
Getting vaccinated usually takes about 20 minutes total. The first five minutes are dedicated to getting the shot itself. Afterward, people are asked to stay for 15 minutes to make sure they have no adverse reaction to the shot, though Rhoten said no such case has occurred yet.
According to Rhoten, MMC has administered shots to people from nine states and 30 counties, though priority at clinics is still given to residents of Crawford, Forest, Warren, Mercer and Venango counties.
The hospital is currently giving out vaccinations to people who are under the Phase 1A guidelines from the state Department of Health. That means people most at risk of illness such as health care workers, those living in long-term care facilities, people ages 65 and older or those between the ages of 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions.
However, Rhoten is hopeful MMC might be able to move on to Phase 1B soon as the sign-up rate for clinics has begun to slow down.
"It's been up until probably last week that clinics would fill up right away," he said.
Now clinics take a few days to fill up for registration, a possible sign that most of those in that section of the population have already received their vaccines.
Phase 1B allows vaccines to go out to many front-line or essential workers, such as people working in public transportation, grocery stores and the U.S. Postal Service.
MMC uses the Pfizer two-dose vaccine for its clinics at the present time. Rhoten said he's hopeful the hospital will be able to receive the newly approved Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine in the future, as that vaccine is easier to transport and take to more rural locations. The Pfizer vaccine has strict refrigeration requirements that limit where clinics can be held.
To register for Saturday's clinic, visit mmchs.org. Preregistration is required and only a limited number of appointments are available.
