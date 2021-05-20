Meadville's annual Memorial Day parade has been canceled for the second consecutive year, but the Memorial Day observance will proceed in Diamond Park on May 31, according to an announcement from city officials and the committee that organizes the event.
“It was a difficult decision to deny the public assembly permit for the parade, and (we) did so in the best interest of the community,” interim City Manager Gary Johnson said. “Our decision had to be made by early May and was based on mitigating community spread of COVID-19, and remaining in compliance with the guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and PA Department of Health at that time.”
The observance will begin at 11 a.m. and will be televised live on Armstrong’s local cable television channels 23 and 100 and on Armstrong’s YouTube channel. It will also be broadcast on radio stations WMGW-AM 1490 and Cool 101.7 FM.
In announcing the observance, Johnson and Joe Galbo, who chairs the organizing committee, asked that attendees “comply with prevailing PA Department of Health guidelines for outdoor gatherings including social distancing and wearing a mask.”
Outdoor event occupancy limits were increased to 75 percent on Monday and are set to return to 100 percent June 1. A mask mandate remains in place for Pennsylvania, though fully vaccinated people are not required to wear masks in most situations based on guidance from the CDC that was updated May 13.
State Department of Health guidance allows for 67 people per 1,000 square feet for outdoor events, according to Deputy City Clerk Katie Wickert, which means that maximum occupancy for Diamond Park would be 6,633 people. At 75 percent capacity, 4,975 people could attend the observance in the park. City officials do not anticipate that crowd size will be an issue, Wickert said in an email.
The decision to cancel the parade and move forward with the observance was the result of multiple conversations between the city and the organizing committee, according to Galbo. The committee took the position that the safety of the community was paramount in any plans and endangering citizens in any way would dishonor those service people that made the ultimate sacrifice to protect them.
"I have always been proud of the large number of residents who showed up for the parade and observance, rain or shine,” Galbo said, “and I am confident that our residents will not be disappointed with this year’s offering.”
Last year, the Memorial Day observance was held while the county remained in the state’s yellow phase of reopening. About 20 people gathered around the gazebo to watch the ceremony while others looked on from parked cars. Hundreds more watched the televised proceedings online.
Just after the observance, more than 100 people attended a “We the People” rally at Bicentennial Park. The event, first proposed for Diamond Park, protested Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus mitigation restrictions.
