For roughly an hour, a panel of medical and government officials responded to questions from northwestern Pennsylvania residents regarding the COVID-19 vaccine in a "tele-town hall."
Hosted by Republican state Sen. Michele Brooks, whose 50th District includes Crawford County, the town hall featured responses from Alison Beam, acting secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Health; Philip Pandolph, president and CEO of Meadville Medical Center; and Dr. George Garrow, chief medical officer for Primary Health Network.
The panel took various questions from Brooks' constituents across Crawford, Erie and Mercer counties, and touched on topics ranging from vaccine availability to the timing of when certain mitigation efforts might be relaxed.
In response to a question regarding when younger people might be able to receive the vaccine, Beam said the state is looking to get into that phase of the vaccination effort sometime in the late spring or summer. She particularly cited the new Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine as being a contributing factor in that timetable, as well as more orders coming in of the existing Moderna and Pfizer two-shot vaccines.
Garrow and Pandolph answered a question about the possibility of someone suffering an allergic reaction from the vaccine. Both said they have not seen any significant allergic reactions occurring, with Garrow calling the vaccines "quite pure" of the preservatives which might cause such a reaction in other forms of vaccine.
"I'm very happy to report that the instance of severe allergic reaction in individuals such as yourself ... is no greater than those reactions that might occur in someone who has no allergies at all," Garrow said, responding to the caller who said she has had severe reactions to many things.
Pandolph said Meadville Medical Center asks people to stay for 30 minutes after receiving the shot to monitor them and make sure no reactions occur. However, he reiterated that no such major reaction has yet taken place.
Garrow, responding to a question from a woman who said she recently had shingles and wanted to know how soon she could get the vaccine, said someone should hold off for 14 days from getting a COVID-19 vaccine if they recently got a vaccine for a different disease, but catching other diseases should not have an effect. In a later question, he also said people who got monoclonal antibody or convalescent plasma treatments should delay getting the vaccine.
Garrow also answered a question on vaccine effectiveness, saying the efficacy and safety of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were "equivalent," with no significant difference between the two. He further said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is "very effective" for preventing hospitalization and significant illness from COVID-19.
"The best vaccine is the one you can get," he said.
Pandolph took a question from someone asking whether there were options for a person to receive the vaccine while staying in their car or at home. The person asking said her mother is disabled and has difficulty moving around.
In such cases, Pandolph said, Meadville Medical Center does make exceptions and would be able to vaccinate someone in their car. However, the person will have to stay around the hospital for a few minutes after receiving the shot so they can be monitored for any adverse reactions.
One caller asked if someone is unable to get a second shot of the Moderna of Pfizer vaccine, whether the first shot is enough. Beam said the state has been trying to avoid such cases and that health care providers should be scheduling a second dose with the same brand of vaccine the moment a person gets the first dose. She said this was important as only receiving a single dose can create variances in how COVID-19 transmits if the person catches the virus.
Garrow, following up, said a person has 42 days to get the second dose for maximum effectiveness, while Pandolph said medical providers will work to give the second dose as close to that deadline as possible if the second dose has to be received after 42 days.
Regarding whether vaccination centers might be held in more rural areas for people unable to reach places like Erie or Meadville, Brooks and Pandolph revealed that Meadville Medical Center is looking to, at some point, have a vaccination center in the former Peebles department store in the Park Avenue Plaza.
However, the current goals are to only have vaccination centers at places which can accommodate 1,000 people, Pandolph said, making reaching more rural locations a challenge. Garrow said mobile vaccination units are being looked at, but providers are "not there yet" in terms of vaccine supply and staffing for such events, though he was hopeful vaccine opportunities would open up more in the coming weeks.
Answering a question about when mask regulations might be lifted, Beam said there were "real-time discussions" on that and other mitigation efforts, but emphasized the state government did not want to end up in a situation where hospitals could become overrun with patients.
"As we progress through these spring months the intention is to have a step-by-step relaxation of these mitigation efforts," she said, mentioning mask requirements would likely be one of the later steps to be lifted.
When asked who set the priority order on who gets vaccinated, Beam said each state got to set its own goals, with Pennsylvania working closely with guidance from the federal government. She said the aim was to prevent death and prevent spread in setting up the order of vaccinations.
When a caller said they heard the vaccines manipulate a person's DNA and RNA, Garrow affirmatively said they do not.
"There's nothing in these vaccines that manipulates our genetic material and our DNA," he said.
While the vaccine does contain messenger RNA, Garrow said that strand allows the body to recognize the COVID-19 virus in the future and build an immune response to it. However, nothing in the vaccine contains or alters DNA.
When asked how long the vaccine is effective, Beam said that is being monitored, though other members of the panel said the vaccine is showing to cause longterm immunity.
The final question of the town hall asked when Pennsylvania would move to the next phase of vaccinations, known as phase 1B. Beam called it the "current question of every day," and did not give an exact answer but said the department is hoping the Johnson & Johnson vaccine supply will help speed the process. Sen. Brooks also said there were discussions over allowing parts of the state to move up in the phasing independent of the rest of Pennsylvania if they do better with vaccinations.
"It is my hope as areas become more vaccinated and their populations are more vaccinated, perhaps regions and counties can move on to 1B incrementally," she said.
Wrapping up the town hall, Brooks encouraged anyone with further questions regarding the vaccine to contact her office at (724) 588-8911.
Joan Bradbury, executive director of the Pennsylvania Senate Health and Human Services Committee, was also on the panel for the town hall, but did not end up responding to any questions.
