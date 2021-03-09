Registration has opened for Meadville Medical Center's next COVID-19 vaccination clinic, which will be Saturday.
Preregistration is required by visiting mmchs.org until appointments fill.
Priority is given to residents of Crawford, Forest, Warren, Mercer and Venango counties. The clinic is for those who are eligible under the Pennsylvania Department of Health Phase 1A guidelines.
Eligibility is for those most at risk of illness, including health care workers; those living in long-term care facilities; persons age 65 and older; and those age 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions.
Saturday’s clinic is at the former Peebles department store location in the Park Avenue Plaza, off routes 6, 19 and 322 in Vernon Township. It's scheduled to run from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• More information: Contact the hospital’s COVID-19 call center at (814) 336-1800.