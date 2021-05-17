Friday morning, right around the time 14-year-old Jay Fadden is usually among the throng of students headed through the doors of Meadville Area Middle School, he instead was among dozens of people entering the former Peebles location in the Park Avenue Plaza.
The detour may have led him to miss a few minutes of school, but it could help make sure that Fadden and his classmates remain inside the building for the next four weeks and in the fall.
His destination was the latest vaccination clinic offered by Meadville Medical Center (MMC), where Fadden was among the earliest Crawford County residents between 12 and 15 years old to be immunized against COVID-19.
“It wasn’t bad,” Fadden said, describing the jab in his arm as “painless” — and certainly much better than contracting the coronavirus, which he and his family have avoided, or the extended quarantines due to contact tracing that he has not managed to avoid.
Vaccinations for Fadden and others his age became possible after the two-dose Pfizer vaccine cleared a series of administrative hurdles last week. The process culminated Wednesday when a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory committee voted to extend use of the vaccine to children from 12 to 15 years old.
Vaccinations of children in that range began in Crawford County on Thursday. The next day, Meadville Medical Center offered its first vaccination clinic open to youngsters 12 and over. As Fadden and others made their way from the registration desks near the entrance to where nurses were administering vaccinations near the rear of the former department store, they passed by an oversized banner hanging from the ceiling that read, “MMC has administered 36,903 vaccines.”
James Fadden, Jay’s father, said he had no concerns about having his 14-year-old vaccinated. Jay’s older sister, a junior at Meadville Area Senior High, is already vaccinated, as are his parents.
“It just seems like what we should be doing,” James said, sitting a few feet from Jay in the post-vaccination waiting area. “It gives us a lot more freedom and flexibility to go about our regular daily life.”
The freedom Fadden described resonated with Julie Knapka of Cochranton, who said it includes much more than just the ability to go maskless in most indoor settings, following updated CDC guidance issued Thursday.
Knapka, a nurse practitioner who received her first dose of the vaccine in December, arrived at the clinic at 7 a.m. with her children. Abigail, 16, was receiving her second dose while 14-year-old Nicholas was excited to join his sister and mother among the vaccinated. Both children have had to quarantine due to exposures during the past year. Between those reminders, family members who have been ill, concerns about their mother and worries that they might inadvertently expose their grandmother to sickness, the Knapkas have in many ways had what amounts to a typical pandemic experience.
“It takes a toll on them,” Knapka said. The chance to get her children vaccinated, she added, seemed to offer “a way out of it.”
Knapka hadn’t expected the relief both kids expressed when she was vaccinated and she was surprised again when she realized how concerned they were about being infected themselves.
“It resonates with them at a different level,” she said. “Kids have a different take on things, but they’re definitely in tune with where we need to be with mitigation efforts with this COVID. They’re just as worried about it as we are as adults.”
There’s a flipside to Knapka’s observation, however. If children are “just as worried” as adults about the pandemic — well, some adults are less worried than others. Traffic at MMC’s vaccination clinics seems to suggest as much.
Even with the pool of eligible participants expanded to include those 12 to 15 years old for the first time, those attending the Friday clinic encountered quick-moving lines of only a few people. Don Rhoten, the hospital’s vice president of consumer engagement, said that when the clinics first began as many as 2,000 people were being vaccinated per day. About 200 were expected Friday and most of those were second doses.
“It’s consistent with the hesitancy we’ve seen everywhere,” he said. “It’s not unique to here.”
The tens of thousands of vaccinations administered by the hospital have produced no major side effects, according to Rhoten.
For parents of young children with vaccination appointments late last week, the process was an important step not only in ensuring the safety of their children but of a larger return to normalcy. Knapka was already looking ahead to more typical school year in the fall.
“This is part of it,” she said. “When we’re given the tools, we need to take advantage of them.”
