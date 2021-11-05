Meadville Medical Center will offer the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer for children ages 5-11 on Nov. 13.
The distribution point will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the former city building at 984 Water St.
In addition, hospital officials said anyone 12 years of age or older is eligible for a first or second dose vaccine.
Individuals who are immunocomprised and meet the following criteria may receive a third booster vaccine:
• Receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.
• Received an organ transplant and am taking medicine to suppress my immune system.
• Received a stem cell transplant within 2 years or am taking medicine to suppress the immune system.
• Moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).
• Advanced or untreated HIV infection.
• Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that suppress my immune system.
Individuals meeting one of the following criteria and it has been at least six months after the second Moderna or Pfizer shot also are eligible for a Pfizer booster:
• 65 years or older.
• Age 18 or older and live in long-term care settings.
• Age 18 or older and have underlying medical conditions.
• Age 18 or older and work or live in high-risk settings.
In addition, individuals are eligible for a Pfizer third dose booster if it has been two months after the second Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are 18 years of age or older.
• To register: Call (814) 336-1800 or visit www.mmchs.org.