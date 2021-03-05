Registration is now open for Meadville Medical Center's next COVID-19 vaccination clinic which is Tuesday in Meadville.
Priority registration is open at mmchs.org for residents of Crawford, Forest, Warren, Mercer and Venango counties. The clinic is for those who are eligible under Pennsylvania Department of Health Phase 1A guidelines.
Eligibility is for those most at risk of illness including health care workers; those living in long-term care facilities; persons age 65 and older; and those age 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions.
The clinic is scheduled Tuesday at St. Mary of Grace Church, 1085 Water St., Meadville. The clinic is for those in need of either a first dose or second dose of the two-part Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, MMC officials said.
Persons may contact the contact the hospital's COVID-19 call center at (814) 336-1800 for more information.