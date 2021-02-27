In the battle against COVID-19, a Meadville area firm is helping put vaccination shots into arms.
A machine designed and built by NuTec Tooling Systems allows a medical equipment maker to automate syringe manufacturing using a proprietary coating process. The coating gives the company's plastic syringes properties similar to glass, but at less cost while at the same time making mass production feasible.
The huge syringe coating machine, at 105 feet in length and incorporating four robotic arms, now is in service at the unnamed medical equipment maker making syringes to administer COVID-19 vaccines.
Confidentiality agreements between NuTec and the company prohibit the medical equipment manufacturer's name from being disclosed.
The multi-million dollar machine took 23,000 man-hours to engineer and build, according to NuTec officials.
The manufacturer approached NuTec about the machine's concept and feasibility around three years ago, Brent Martz, NuTec's sales and marketing manager, said.
"It actually got started in 2018 before COVID, but when COVID came about, it reprioritized their plans for this system," Martz said.
"The reason NuTec was vetted and selected for the line is because the customer’s engineering manager had previously worked with NuTec on many projects when he was with another customer of ours," Martz continued. "This past success is what had this person thinking about NuTec first as a potential partner to build this complex and critical automation line."
But designing and building the system was a massive, complex piece of automation to figure out, according to Eric Schreiber, NuTec's engineering manager.
"It was about a two-year project for us, and of that, the first year was doing engineering," Schreiber said. "It was defining how we're going to move the product. How we're going to handle the product and not damage it. Getting all the processes done. It was a lot of very intense engineering."
NuTec’s syringe-coating machine uses four Epson G6 clean room SCARA robots at various stations to handle the parts efficiently.
A clean room is an enclosed space in which airborne particles, contaminants and pollutants are kept within strict limits to avoid contamination from bacteria, viruses or other pathogens.
SCARA is an acronym for Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm, according to The Robot Hall of Fame's website. SCARA robots were introduced to commercial assembly lines in 1981 and are used in high speed assembly.
"The SCARA arm behaves somewhat like the human arm in that joints allow the arm to move vertically and horizontally," according to the TRHOF website. "However, the SCARA arm has limited motion at the wrist; it can rotate but it cannot tilt. The limited motion of the wrist is advantageous for many types of assembly operations, such as pick-and-place, assembly, and packaging applications."
With NuTec’s machine, the first SCARA robot removes syringes from a tub in preparation for the coating process. After the syringes are coated at a rate of 38 parts per minute, they pass through various inspection stations. Then, the syringes are treated with silicon, temporary caps are changed to final caps, and then X-ray inspected before being added back into a container by a second SCARA robot.
Each container will contain 100 to 160 syringes, depending upon production requirements.
A third SCARA robot then picks up the full container of syringes, applies an inner and outer cover, and seals the container before releasing it to a fourth SCARA robot. The fourth SCARA robot applies a label with a laser marker.
The third and fourth SCARA robots in the machine are synchronized to reduce a production step, creating greater production efficiency, according to NuTec.
Martz said there's a broad level of manufacturing talent that exists not just at NuTec but throughout the Meadville area to help with complex projects of all types.
"It's things like this that make us relevant to manufacturers," Martz said. "It means a lot to this area."
