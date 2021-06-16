LINESVILLE — Starting in July, Linesville Borough Council will once again hold its meetings in a public session to allow citizens to attend.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, council had elected several months ago to close the office to the public (except by appointment) and to hold virtual meetings. That meant people had to request to watch the proceedings online.
At Tuesday evening's meeting, council members voted to return to the in-person format. Council meets the second Tuesday of each month with a work session at 6 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 at the borough building.
In other action, council noted it has to readvertise an ordinance regarding raising animals — particularly chickens — in the borough.
Council had previously approved an ordinance with regulations about raising chickens and the fines if regulations are not followed. However, it was discovered that some language inadvertently was not correct regarding the fine.
Solicitor Jeff Millin told council it would be preferable to adopt a new ordinance to replace the old one rather than try to amend the original. Members agreed and gave him the authority to advertise the new ordinance.
Council also noted at the work session that it is waiting on estimates from engineer Ashley Porter about the costs for repairs to the borough building.
Other proposed ordinances are waiting for final review by council before they can be adopted.