Allegheny College has 55 active student cases on campus with finals coming up in mid-May.
According to the college's online COVID dashboard, there were 17 student cases reported Monday and another 29 student cases Tuesday. In addition, the college also had several other cases prior to Monday.
"The spread continues to be between friend groups. With finals on the horizon, we recommend that our community mask in public spaces. N95 masks and paper masks are available at the Wise Center," the Allegheny College Health Agency said on the college's COVID website.
The college's Major Events Committee brought a concert to campus on Saturday. However, the college's health agency said it has not seen spread between concert attendees.
"There has been some concern about the members of the public who attended the MEC concert on Saturday night. All non-Allegheny guests were vaccinated and tested negative at the Wise Center in the hours before the concert. In fact, we have not yet noted spread between concert guests," the agency said.
The college also has changed some of its COVID-19 policy on campus.
It said contact tracing would remain in effect.
"We have also noticed that those who have been contact traced and subsequently test positive for COVID-19 do so within five days of exposure. We have had no cases that were uncovered by day 7 testing. Therefore, those who have been identified through contact tracing need only mask and distance until a negative test result on day 5."
The college said students need to remain isolated while infectious with COVID-19.
The college will test students in isolation at the Quality Inn with the hope of returning them to campus earlier than 10 days. Here is a timeline of the college's plan:
Day 0 is marked by the start of symptoms
Day 5: Are symptoms improving? If they are not, the student will continue to isolate and receive medical support from the ACHA. If symptoms are improving, a nasal antigen test will be administered by a trained professional. If the test is positive, the college will test the individual each day until they test negative or 10 days have passed. For a negative test, the individual is no longer contagious and the student can return to campus.
Students who choose to isolate at home can submit a negative test administered by a licensed medical professional.
Allegheny employees are permitted to return to campus after day 5 while masked, the college said. If an employee wants a repeat test on days 5-9 to confirm that they are not contagious, they can email the ACHA for a testing appointment.
"To protect our community, if you know that you are positive for COVID-19, please do not walk into testing without an appointment," the college said.