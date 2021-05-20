In-person inmate visitation will resume at SCI Cambridge Springs on May 31.
Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said the Cambridge Springs facility will be among the first to resume visitation, along with state correctional institutions (SCIs) Laurel Highlands, Waymart and Muncy, and the Quehanna Boot Camp.
Decisions regarding the reinstatement of in-person visits at each location are based on inmate vaccination rates, percentage of COVID-19 cases among the inmate population, and results from the Department of Corrections (DOC) wastewater testing program that monitors for elevated levels of the virus.
“Our mission is to reinstate in-person visits while not significantly increasing the number of infections within our facilities,” Wetzel said Wednesday. “Reintegrating visitation in a methodical, staggered manner — along with enhanced safety measures — allows the DOC to monitor wastewater testing results and use objective data to ensure facilities have continued success managing COVID-19.”
The Laurel Highlands facility will resume in-person visits Saturday, followed by the Waymart facility May 27, the Muncy facility May 30 and Quehanna June 3.
To comply with ongoing COVID-19 mitigation requirements, visits must be scheduled online at least three days in advance. Wetzel said initial demand will be high and available time slots will be limited. No-cost video visits remain an option for people to connect with incarcerated loved ones. The department has facilitated 361,000 video visits between incarcerated individuals and their families and friends since March 2020.
On-site visits were suspended on March 13, 2020, in response to the pandemic.