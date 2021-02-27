As more and more Crawford County residents prepare for their first or second COVID-19 shot, Meadville Medical Center officials have explained how the county's vaccination rollout has taken place up to now.
While the state has changed who qualifies for a jab in the arm since vaccines were approved several weeks ago, many people have questioned the process and how some groups or businesses were able to get workers vaccinated.
Philip Pandolph, the medical center's president and chief executive officer, spoke with The Tribune about the hospital's vaccination efforts in response to Tribune and public questions why those age 65 and older are having trouble getting vaccinated.
Meadville Medical Center says it always has administered COVID-19 vaccine in accordance with Pennsylvania Department of Health's vaccine distribution plans current at that time.
"We made it an organizational priority to vaccinate our community," Pandolph said.
When vaccine shipments first began arriving in mid-December, the state's plan vaccination plan was to make health care workers a priority.
The hospital has about 1,400 employees, but only about half decided to get the vaccine, Pandolph said. Vaccine then was provided to other qualifiers at the time — doctors, home health care workers and dental personnel, but again, only about half wanted vaccinations, Pandolph said.
The hospital reached out to those groups who qualified under the state guidelines in each instance.
Following the state's plan at the time, the medical center was vaccinating those age 75 and older as it moved on to first responders such as law enforcement, firefighters and emergency services personnel, plus even reached out to health care workers in other counties while vaccines shipments kept arriving.
The state's plan as of early January included frontline workers such as correctional officers, teachers and other education workers, clergy, public transit workers, workers in childcare and adult day care, as well as postal, grocery store and manufacturing workers, Pandolph said.
Pandolph said the hospital moved toward vaccinating those groups — who were eligible at the time under the Department of Health's plan — rather than have the vaccine stay in storage.
"We took the state's plan at the time and just went down through it, "he said. "We reached out to these various constituents asking for list of people would qualify."
Barry Ciccocioppo, communications director for the Pennsylvania Department of Health, agreed that the hospital followed protocol at the time in contacting the groups for vaccination.
"What happened early on was making sure none of the vaccine got wasted," Ciccocioppo said. "The (Department of Health) Secretary was advising you don't waste any doses and basically get it to anybody that you could at that time."
But then the Department of Health abruptly changed its guidance on Jan. 19 to allow those age 65 and older and those 16 and older with high risk medical conditions become eligible for vaccinations.
The change expanded the eligible pool of those to be vaccinated to around 4 million people statewide — about one-third of Pennsylvania's total population.
However, vaccine supply wasn't keeping up with the new demand when supply chain problems due to weather and the state ordering more first doses be given out hit.
"We pivoted as quickly as we could (to the new guidance) without undoing the work we already did," Pandolph said.
The medical center now is working on vaccinating through the last of what was a backlog 6,000 people people who were eligible when it had to stop taking new vaccination applications on Feb. 1, Pandolph said.
New vaccine shipments are helping the hospital work through the backlog, he said.
"We're hoping it's going to smooth out as quickly as it can," Pandolph said. "We're making process and getting shots into people's arms."
