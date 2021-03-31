Meadville Medical Center said Tuesday it has worked through its COVID-19 vaccination waiting list.
Final attempts have been made to contact those who once were on the waiting list, according to hospital officials.
Eligible individuals waiting to be scheduled for the vaccination should visit mmchs.org to make an appointment. They also may contact the hospital's COVID-19 call center weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at (814) 336-1800.
Required preregistration remains open for Friday's COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the former Peebles building in the Park Avenue Plaza in Vernon Township.
The clinic is for those who are eligible under the Pennsylvania Department of Health Phase 1A guidelines. Eligibility is for those most at risk of illness, including health care workers; those living in long-term care facilities; persons age 65 and older; and those age 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions.