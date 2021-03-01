Beginning March 15, Crawford County's hospitality industry businesses may apply for a new state-funded COVID-19 grant program.
Grants up to $50,000 will be available to help qualifying hotels, motels, restaurants and taverns impacted by the pandemic.
Businesses must have North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) Code 721 for accommodations or Code 722 for food services and drinking places.
"Those NAICS codes are critically important," said Jim Becker, executive director of the Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County (EPACC), the county's lead economic development agency.
Crawford County has been awarded a $958,539 COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) grant to fund the program. The EPACC is working with the Crawford County Planning Office to set up the program to accept applications March 15.
Individual grants will be a minimum of $5,000 and given in $5,000 increments up to $50,000 maximum.
"We don't know how many grant applications we're going to see, but we're going to be flexible as we possibly can within the state's guidelines," Becker said. "We're going to try to get as much money out to these affected businesses as quickly as we can."
The goal is to try to get financial aid to those underserved hospitality businesses that have not received as much aid as others may have from previous programs.
"It doesn't disqualify any hospitality business from applying, but those who have not applied for aid or may have received a lesser amount before will get a higher priority ranking," Becker said.
Starting today, the CHIRP program has its own website for the application process outlining what financial information including tax returns and profit and loss statements the hospitality businesses will need to provide to apply.
Keith Gushard can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.
You can apply
Information on COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) grant funds for Crawford County's hospitality industry is available online via the Crawford County's website at crawfordcountypa.net/planning or at the CHIRP dedicated website: https://crawford-county-chirp-initiative-crawfordcountypa.hub.arcgis.com.