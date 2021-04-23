It won’t cost anything to attend the 2021 Crawford County Fair.
The Crawford County Board of Commissioners and the Crawford County Fair Board have agreed to waive the fair’s $5 daily admission fee for this year.
The fair is scheduled Aug, 21 through 28, but without scheduled grandstand entertainment due to Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 regulations limiting capacity. It will have its agricultural and livestock exhibits and food, however.
“Everybody gets in free — and we’re thrilled,” board President Dean Maynard told the Tribune on Thursday afternoon.
“There’s a lot of work to do, but we’re all committed to a safe and successful fair,” added Eric Henry, chairman of the Board of Commissioners.
"I think it's really important to the local economy to have people come to Crawford County and have something to do," he said. "There's an impact on the economy."
Fellow Commissioner Christopher Soff said it's also important to address the mental and physical concerns of county residents during the pandemic.
While the fair will require following COVID-19 safety protocols, "we think this will be a positive step to maintain everyone's physical and mental health," Soff said in holding the fair.
At its April meeting, the fair board voted to not have contracted entertainment and amusement rides since reduced capacity wouldn’t cover those costs. The board had about $560,000 in concert cost and $130,000 amusement ride costs for 2021.
“Both entities understand the importance of the fair when it comes to the agricultural community, our 4-H programs and our local economy,” the two boards said in a joint statement to the Tribune.
To get food vendors at the 2021 fair, commissioners have agreed to pay for the food vendor fees for those businesses based in Crawford, Erie, Warren, Venango and Mercer counties.
"We're hoping that can make a difference that they'll try to come," Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn Jr. said of the regional vendors.
Weiderspahn, who serves as the commissioners' liaison with the fair, said there had been concerns from both vendors and residents about an admission fee without major entertainment or rides.
"We heard people didn't want to pay $5 to pet a horse and buy some food," he said. "(With no admission) we're hoping they'll come a couple of nights."
"We want people to come and spend it with the vendors," Henry added.
The fair had 33 food vendors based in those counties during the 2019 fair. There was no fair in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Commissioners estimate vendor fees for 2021 will cost the county less than $30,000. The figure is based on the number of vendors and a price of $38 per linear foot of space.
Commissioners have committed to providing financial assistance to the fair including supplies needed to comply with COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
They also are looking at other possible financial assistance to offset costs and lost revenue associated with the pandemic.
The fair board and its subcommittees are working on a revised schedule for the fair and expect to have a finalized plan to present at the board's June meeting, Maynard said.