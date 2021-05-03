Cochranton Junior-Senior High will close today through Wednesday due to a recent surge of COVID-19 cases, according to Crawford Central School District Superintendent Tom Washington.
Students will continue to attend school remotely during the building closure, according to an announcement posted to the district’s Facebook page. Teachers will teach virtually from home.
“With the number of cases going up, we just want to use precaution,” Washington told the Tribune.
Washington said the closure was a response to six recent cases of COVID-19.
District officials learned of one case Friday evening and two more Sunday afternoon. Washington said he did not know if the cases were related.
Pennsylvania Department of Education guidelines call for a school closure when a school like Cochranton, with fewer than 500 students, experiences five or more cases within a 14-day period. Washington noted that the six cases at the junior-senior high had come within about 10 days.
Cleaning of the school began Friday and will continue during the closure, and contact tracing for the two most recent cases will begin today, according to Washington. Lunches can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the rear school entrance during the closure.
Crawford Central had previously posted a notification of a COVID-19 case involving a student at the school on Thursday. On Tuesday, the district announced one student at Cochranton High and another at Cochranton Elementary had tested positive. On April 26, the district announced that one Cochranton High student and one Meadville Area Middle School student had tested positive.
On April 23, Crawford Central held a vaccination clinic for students 16 and over at Meadville Area Senior High. Of the 580 students at the two high schools who were eligible to be vaccinated, approximately 65 participated, according to Washington. About 10 of the students who received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine were bused to the clinic from Cochranton, Washington said.
While higher participation in the clinic would not have prevented the need to close Cochranton High this week, getting more students vaccinated would help prevent the need for future closures.
Fully vaccinated people do not need to quarantine or be tested after being around people who test positive for COVID-19 unless they develop symptoms, which is extremely rare, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Students who participated in the Meadville High clinic are expected to receive their second dose in about two weeks. The CDC considers people fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving their second dose of two-dose COVID-19 vaccines.
Asked about the low participation rate — less than 12 percent of eligible students received vaccinations at the clinic — Washington said, “Of course I wish there had been more.”
Besides making it as convenient as possible by offering the clinic in school and by providing transportation, he wasn’t sure how to entice more students to take advantage of the chance for a vaccination.
“You offer the opportunity and you hope people take the opportunity,” he said. “We certainly encourage everybody to get it.”
