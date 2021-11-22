Free testing for COVID-19 resumes today at the Crawford County Fairgrounds, just east of Meadville in West Mead Township.
Testing is available today, Tuesday and Wednesday from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare of Reston, Virginia.
Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis with no appointment required, according to the department.
Anyone age 3 or older can be tested. Individuals are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested. Patients are asked to take photo identification with them, but ID is not required to be tested.
Testing hours at the fairgrounds, located at 13921 Dickson Road, are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Tuesday, and from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday. Vehicles are to enter the fairgrounds’ Gate 1 off Dickson Road.