Free drive-up testing for COVID-19 continues through next week at the Crawford County Fairgrounds, just east of Meadville in West Mead Township.
Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis with no appointment required and anyone age 3 or older may be tested, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Individuals are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested. Patients are asked to take photo identification with them, but ID is not required to be tested.
Testing hours are today through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day at the fairgrounds. Vehicles are to enter the fairgrounds’ Gate 1 at 13921 Dickson Road.
Free testing continues next week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday as well.