WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — The heavy snows of Monday didn’t slow the ability of the public to get a free COVID-19 test at the Crawford County Fairgrounds the next day.
“It was great — it was all plowed out and ready to go early this morning,” Aicha Monoyajo said of the fairgrounds’ condition Tuesday.
Monoyajo is the registered nurse leading AMI Expeditionary Healthcare’s 12-person COVID-19 testing team at the fairgrounds.
AMI is the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s testing agency for COVID-19. The department and the county have teamed up a fourth time to offer nearly two weeks of free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the fairgrounds in West Mead Township, just east of Meadville.
“The grounds crew did a great job getting it ready,” Eric Henry, chairman of Crawford County Board of Commissioners, said of the fairgrounds. “They had it plowed out (Monday) and made it extra nice and wide open.”
The site has the ability to handle testing for up to 450 people each day on a first-come, first-served basis. As of its 6 p.m. shutdown Tuesday, the site had administered 170 tests for the day, Monoyajo said.
Free drive-thru testing continues today through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be additional testing at the fairgrounds next week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All traffic is to enter the fairgrounds’ Gate 1 located at 13291 Dickson Road and then exit through Gate 2.
A mid-nasal passage swab PCR, or polymerase chain reaction, test is done to detect COVID-19. A PCR test for the coronavirus is a molecular test that analyzes an upper respiratory specimen. The test determines if genetic material of SARSCoV- 2, the virus that causes COVID, is present.
Those being tested need a form of identification at the time of testing to assist in the operation. AMI laboratories will provide instructions on how test results will be provided.
This is the fourth time since January 2021 that the county has partnered with the state to offer free testing at the fairgrounds. The tests are offered to ease the burden on medical facilities in both Meadville and Titusville.
In early January 2021, free drive-thru testing was done at the fairgrounds for a five-day period. Additional rounds of testing then were held in November and December.
Crawford County coronavirus totals
Crawford County added 67 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county’s total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began was at 17,626. The county’s seven-day average of new cases is at 155 after being at 40 on Dec. 20.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was 54. There were 11 people in an intensive care unit (ICU), 11 people on ventilators and five ICU beds available.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were 32 active cases among students and 11 active cases among employees.
Regionally, Erie County added 220 cases, Mercer County added 86, Venango County added 43 and Warren County added 14.
The state reported that 38,486 people in Crawford County were fully vaccinated and a total of 16,877 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.
State updates numbers
The number of new COVID-19 cases dropped to its lowest one-day total since late December on Tuesday, while the number of patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania with coronavirus symptoms increased for the first time in four days.
The Department of Health registered 13,459 new cases on Tuesday, the lowest increase since Dec. 28, 2021.
There were no deaths reported to the Tribune among Crawford County residents linked to COVID, while there were 35 deaths recorded statewide.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Tuesday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also reports 99.57 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.25 percent — only 8 counties nationwide — are showing low levels. All 50 states have high levels of community transmission. There are 12 counties nationwide that aren’t seeing high levels of community transmission.
As of noon Tuesday, there were 7,188 COVID patients hospitalized statewide, up 23 from Monday’s report. The number of patients being treated with severe symptoms also remained high — there were 1,115 in intensive care units, down 13, and 689 were breathing using ventilators, down six. There were 182 patients hospitalized locally on Tuesday, down four.
