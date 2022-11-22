As people are preparing for holiday gatherings this season, the Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing and take-home tests at nearly a dozen locations across the state, including two in northwestern Pennsylvania.
“We want to make it as convenient as possible for people to access COVID-19 testing so they can help protect family and friends during holiday gatherings,” said Acting Health Secretary and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson. “If you are not feeling well, stay home to avoid spreading illness. We also recommend testing before contact with someone at high risk for severe COVID-19.”
Tri-County Intermediate Unit 5 in Edinboro is one location. Testing is available on the PennWest Edinboro campus at Dearborn Hall, 205 Darrow Road, Edinboro, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. There is no testing this Thursday because of the holiday.
Intermediate Unit 4 in Grove City will have testing Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The location is at 453 Maple St. The location will be closed on Thursday for the holiday.
The testing is free and open to everyone. The testing will continue through the end of the school year, a spokesperson from the DOH said.
These COVID-19 community-based testing sites are operated in partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI) offering three forms of testing:
• Point of care tests where tests are performed and results are analyzed on-site.
• Distribution of at-home COVID-19 antigen tests.
• Administration of the mid-nasal passage swab PCR testing.
Individuals do not need to be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo ID, but ID is not required to be tested. Appointments are not necessary as registration will be completed on-site.
