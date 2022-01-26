WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing continues today at the Crawford County Fairgrounds, just east of Meadville.
The testing is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday.
All traffic is to enter the fairgrounds’ Gate 1 located at 13291 Dickson Road and exit via Gate 2.
The site offers a free mid-nasal passage swab PCR, or polymerase chain reaction, test. It’s a molecular test that analyzes an upper respiratory specimen to determine if SARSCoV- 2, the virus that causes COVID, is present.
Up to 450 people can be tested each day with testing done on a first-come, first-served basis. Testing is done by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s contracted testing agency.
Those tested need to present some form of identification. AMI laboratories will provide instructions on how test results will be provided.
Since January 2021, the county has partnered with the department four times to offer free COVID-19 testing.