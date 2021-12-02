Free public COVID-19 testing continues at the Crawford County Fairgrounds through next week.
Free outdoor drive-up testing is available today through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day at the fairgrounds, 13921 Dickson Road in West Mead Township, just east of Meadville.
Vehicles are to enter the fairgrounds’ Gate 1 off Dickson Road.
No appointment is required. Testing is open to individuals from any county who are age 3 and older — anyone who feels the need for a test, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The Department of Health is conducting the free tests in conjunction with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, the testing agency.
Individuals do not need to be experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus to be tested.
“We hope people will take advantage of the free testing — whether they need to get a test or if the barrier to them being tested is cost,” Eric Henry, chairman of Crawford County Board of Commissioners, said. “It’s free and we want people to get tested.”
This is the third time this year the county is allowing the state to use the fairgrounds as a drive-through testing site.
Free COVID-19 testing also will be done at the fairgrounds next week from Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.