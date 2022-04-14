EDINBORO — A free COVID-19 testing site is open to the public in Edinboro.
The state, in partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI), is operating a site at Edinboro University.
“Testing remains a critical tool as we transition to this new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “We continue to ensure that Pennsylvanians have access to testing as we move forward in this next phase of pandemic — including securing longer-term testing opportunities for communities. If you are experiencing symptoms or are a known close contact, there are testing resources available.”
Community testing is available Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sept. 9 at the university’s Dearborn Hall, 205 Darrow Road.