Crawford County added four cases of COVID-19 Monday.
The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 10 after being at 63 three weeks ago and 169 about 2 1/2 months ago.
There were no new coronavirus-related deaths reported to the Tribune on Monday.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was at 17, the same as Friday. There were three people in an intensive care unit, a decrease of one, and two people on ventilators, a decrease of two. There were nine adult ICU beds available, a change from six previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added 19 cases, Mercer County added seven cases, Venango County added two and Warren County did not report a new case.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were nine active cases among students and two active cases among employees.