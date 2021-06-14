Crawford County added four coronavirus cases since Friday, state officials said.
The Department of Health's latest data release brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,525 since the pandemic began.
The county has had 83 cases over the past 14 days, or about six a day.
The Crawford County Coroner's office reported the death of a man in his 60s to the Tribune on Monday. The county now has had 163 COVID-related deaths during the pandemic.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were seven COVID patients hospitalized in the county, two patients in an intensive care unit, two ventilators in use and five adult ICU beds available.
In other COVID-related news:
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 21,173 cases (an increase of 11 from Friday), Mercer County 9,673 (up four), Venango County 4,084 (up one) and Warren County 2,637 (up one).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 5.08 million, including 30,428 in Crawford County.