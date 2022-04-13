Crawford County added four new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases is 3.1. The last time the county had 10 or more cases reported in a single day was Feb. 28. The last time the county had more than five cases reported in a single day was March 23 when six were reported.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was two, there was no one in an intensive care unit and no one on a ventilator, the same as Tuesday. There were nine ICU beds available, a change from eight listed in the previous report.
Regionally, Erie County added 10 cases, Mercer County added five, Venango County added six and Warren County added one.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were two active cases among students and two active cases among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.34 million, including 39,735 people in Crawford County (an increase of 15 from Tuesday). A total of 18,982 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (up 17).