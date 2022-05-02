There were five new cases of coronavirus reported for Crawford County on Monday.
There were two individuals hospitalized with COVID in the county, no patients in an intensive care unit and no one on a ventilator, all the same as Friday. There were nine ICU beds available, a change from seven previously listed.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website Friday that there were 165 active cases among students and seven active cases among employees. There were 107 in isolation at Allegheny-provided housing.
It is not clear when the Allegheny College cases get reported to the state and when the state includes those cases in its daily report.