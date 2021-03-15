Crawford County added five coronavirus cases and one COVID-related death Monday, officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,537 since the pandemic began one year ago.
The county has had 163 cases over the past 14 days, or about 12 a day.
The Crawford County Coroner's office reported the death of a man in his 60s to the Tribune on Monday. The county now has had 155 COVID-related deaths during the pandemic.
The state's online hospital dashboard listed 11 COVID patients hospitalized in the county, four adult patients in an intensive care unit and two patients using ventilators. The state said there was one adult ICU bed available.
In other COVID-related news:
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 18,118 cases (an increase of eight from Sunday), Mercer County 8,336 (up three), Venango County 3,466 (up two) and Warren County 2,233 (up one).
• State health officials registered 1,388 new COVID-19 cases and just one death according to the latest data released from the Department of Health on Monday.
• The new case count was the lowest one-day increase since 1,103 cases were announced on Oct. 19. New case counts have trended lower on Mondays this month. On the three Mondays in March, DOH officials have announced an average of 1,511 new cases and they represent the three lowest one-day totals of the month. The daily average of new cases in Pennsylvania in March is 2,289.
• According to the DOH, 1,450 residents were hospitalized as of noon Monday, up seven from Sunday. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units dropped by nine to 286, while 167 people are being treated on ventilators, down nine from the previous report.