Crawford County added five coronavirus cases and two deaths Monday, officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,708 since the pandemic began a little more than one year ago.
The county has had 111 cases over the past 14 days, or about eight a day.
The Crawford County Coroner's office reported the death of a woman in her 60s and man in his 80s to the Tribune on Monday. The county now has had 159 COVID-related deaths during the pandemic.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were four COVID patients hospitalized in the county. In addition, the state said there were no adult patients in an intensive care unit and no ventilators in use. There were six adult ICU beds available, according to the report.
In other COVID-related news:
• State health officials registered 2,718 new cases Monday. It was the third consecutive day with fewer cases reported than the previous day. The state also announced five deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
• There are now 2,247 patients in Pennsylvania. The increase of 45 marked the fourth consecutive day with an increase of fewer than 50. Previously, there had been at least 50 per day for six days. There were now 427 patients being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up five from Sunday, while the number of patients being treated on ventilators increased by four to 225.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 18,870 cases (an increase of 24 from Sunday), Mercer County 8,602 (up five), Venango County 3,568 (up one) and Warren County 2,315 (up 15).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 2.01 million, including 18,287 in Crawford County.
• Allegheny College's COVID website said there are no active coronavirus case among students and one active case among employees. There are six people listed in quarantine because of exposure or symptoms.