Meadville Medical Center has five COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled within the next two weeks for first or second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Each of the clinics is scheduled at the former Peebles department store building in the Park Avenue Plaza off routes 6, 19 and 322 just west of Meadville.
Registration is available online via the hospital's website at mmchs.org or by calling (814) 336-1800.
Clinics are scheduled Friday and Wednesday, plus April 16, 21 and 23.
Friday's clinic is open to anyone who qualifies under the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Phase 1A or 1B guidelines.
The other four clinics are open to anyone who qualifies under the department's Phase 1A, 1B or 1C guidelines.