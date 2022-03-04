Crawford County added five new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
The county’s seven-day average is now seven after being 23 three weeks ago.
There were no new coronavirus-related deaths reported to the Tribune.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was 15, a decrease of one from Thursday. There were three people in an intensive care unit (ICU), two people on ventilators and nine ICU beds available, all the same as Thursday.
Regionally, Erie County added 19 cases, Mercer County added nine, Venango County added six and Warren County added six.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were four active cases among students and no active cases among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.25 million, including 39,399 people in Crawford County (an increase of six from Thursday). A total of 18,429 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (an increase of 10).
State health officials updated data on COVID cases among school-age children. From Feb. 23-March 1, there were fewer than five cases among Crawford County children under 5 after six were reported last week. The state does not report specific numbers below five. There were seven for those between the ages of 5 to 18, a decrease of two.