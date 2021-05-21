Crawford County added five coronavirus cases Friday, officials said.
The Department of Health's latest data release brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,331 since the pandemic began.
The county has had 208 cases over the past 14 days, or about 14 a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were nine COVID patients hospitalized in the county, two patients in an intensive care unit, one ventilator in use and eight adult ICU beds available.
In other COVID-related news:
• The state registered 1,823 new cases Friday, the highest total in a week but the seventh day in a row with fewer than 2,000 new cases.
• Officials announced 25 COVID-related deaths as the state inches toward 27,000 deaths. As of Friday morning, 26,990 Pennsylvania residents have died from COVID-19.
• The state reported 1,250 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19, down 59 from Thursday. Of that total, 304 were in intensive care units (ICUs), down six, and 187 were being treated on ventilators, down seven.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 20,831 cases (an increase of 21 from Thursday), Mercer County 9,506 (up 17), Venango County 3,990 (up seven) and Warren County 2,607 (up seven).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 4.39 million, including 27,793 in Crawford County.