Crawford County added five coronavirus cases Thursday, officials said.
The Department of Health's latest data release brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,470 since the pandemic began.
Mask mandate
The CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health have lifted the mask mandate for vaccinated people. Will you still wear a mask?
The county has had 144 cases over the past 14 days, or about 10 a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were nine COVID patients hospitalized in the county, an increase of one. The report also said there were three patients in an intensive care unit and three ventilators in use, both a decrease of one. There were six adult ICU beds available, a change from the three previously listed.
In other COVID-related news:
• The state registered fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the sixth consecutive day and 10th time in 12 days. State health officials announced another 656 cases as the rolling seven-day average of new cases dropped to 715, the lowest since September 2020.
• Statewide, health officials said 36 deaths were linked to COVID. There were no new deaths reported in Crawford County.
• Hospitalizations dropped in Thursday's report. There were 900 Pennsylvania residents hospitalized with COVID-19, down 29 from Wednesday's report. There were 212 residents in intensive care units (ICUs), down 17. There were 125 being treated on ventilators, down 18. The last time the number of patients hospitalized across the state was less than 900 was July 15, 2020.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 21,068 cases (an increase of 13 from Wednesday), Mercer County 9,624 (up six), Venango County 4,070 (up three) and Warren County 2,624 (up one).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 4.75 million, including 29,095 in Crawford County.