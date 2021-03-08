Crawford County added eight coronavirus cases Monday, state officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,469 since the pandemic began about one year ago.
The county has had 187 cases over the past 14 days, or about 13 a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard listed five COVID patients hospitalized in the county Monday. There were four adult patients in an intensive care unit, three people using ventilators and nine adult ICU beds available in the county.
In other COVID-related news:
• Pennsylvania surpassed 950,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began a year ago as the Department of Health announced 1,518 new cases on Monday.
The total was the smallest one-day increase statewide since DOH officials announced 1,407 cases on Oct. 26. Monday was the fourth day in a row with fewer than 3,000 new cases. As of Monday, health officials estimate 950,161 residents have contracted the novel coronavirus, with 91 percent already recovering.
Statewide there were seven new deaths. It was the 19th day in a row with fewer than 100 deaths statewide.
• Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 also dropped on Monday. According to the DOH, 1,502 residents were hospitalized as of noon Monday, down 85 from Sunday. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units dropped by 11 to 303 on Monday, while 170 people are being treated on ventilators, down 14 from Sunday.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 17,645 cases (an increase of 29 from Sunday), Mercer County 8,262 (up 11), Venango County 3,416 (up 10) and Warren County 2,209 (up six).