Crawford County added eight new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The county’s seven-day average is now eight after being 23 three weeks ago.
There were no new coronavirus-related deaths reported to the Tribune.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was 16, a decrease of seven from Wednesday. There were three people in an intensive care unit (ICU), two people on ventilators and nine ICU beds available, all the same as Wednesday.
Regionally, Erie County added 30 cases, Mercer County added fours, Venango County added seven and Warren County added 10.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were four active cases among students and no active cases among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.24 million, including 39,393 people in Crawford County (an increase of 14 from Wednesday). A total of 18,419 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (an increase of 18).